SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on an assault on a San Francisco light rail caught on video (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

San Francisco police say they are investigating a fight on a light rail where two adult men were caught on video trying to push a young man off a stopped train.

Police spokesman Robert Rueca says in a statement Friday that officers were called to the Outer Sunset neighborhood Thursday night over an assault on the light rail.

He says that both a young man being held in a headlock and the man who tackled him acknowledged to officers they were involved in a physical altercation. Rueca said the younger man gave police a statement, but didn’t want to press charges.

Rueca says officers could not locate a third man who was involved and was seen on video shoving the young man.

The videos posted on Twitter late Thursday had been shared thousands of times by Friday.

The reason for the altercation is unknown.

___

9:49 a.m.

San Francisco transit officials are investigating two men caught on two videos trying to push a young man out of a stopped light rail.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency tweeted Friday the train operator reported the incident Thursday night and it’s investigating along with police.

A 19-second video posted on Twitter Thursday night shows two adult men pushing and kicking the younger man as he grasps a handlebar inside the train and then slamming him against the closing doors.

A second video that lasts 23 seconds shows one man tackling the young man into a seat and holding him in an headlock as a woman yells “leave him alone!” and asks “over music?” The man lets go after two other men intervene.

Police and transportation officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

