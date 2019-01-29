CINCINNATI — The Latest on the fatal crash of a medical helicopter in Ohio (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Ohio authorities have released the identities of the three crew members killed in the crash of a medical helicopter in the southeastern part of the state.

All three crew members were from Ohio. They are 34-year-old pilot Jennifer Topper of Sunbury and two flight nurses: 48-year-old Bradley Haynes of London and 33-year-old Rachel Cunningham of Galloway.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that Federal Aviation Administration investigators are at the scene.

Survival Flight medical transportation reported around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday losing communication with a helicopter flying from the Mount Carmel Hospital in Grove City to pick up a hospital patient in Pomeroy. Wreckage was found in woods some 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

2:45 p.m.

2:10 p.m.

12:25 p.m.

