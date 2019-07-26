Authorities work the scene at the intersection of Woodley Avenue and Victory Boulevard, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Lake Balboa, Calif. A man fatally shot his father, brother and two other people Thursday during a 12-hour rampage across Los Angeles’ sprawling San Fernando Valley, eluding a manhunt until he was arrested after gunning down a bus passenger, authorities said. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a deadly shooting rampage in Los Angeles (all times local):

1 p.m.

Los Angeles authorities have released the names of three victims who died during a shooting rampage across the San Fernando Valley.

A coroner’s spokeswoman says Friday the fourth victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Suspect Gerry Dean Zaragoza is in jail pending arraignment, which has not been scheduled.

Zaragoza allegedly shot and killed his father, Carlos, and his brother, Carlos Pierre, and wounded his mother, Blanca, in the Canoga Park area on Thursday.

Police say Zaragoza then fatally shot acquaintance Azucena Lepe and wounded a man, who was in critical condition, at a gas station in North Hollywood.

Zaragosa is also accused of attempting to rob a man outside a bank in Canoga Park and fatally shooting a bus passenger in Van Nuys before his arrest after a 12-hour manhunt.

___

9:16 p.m.

A day after authorities captured a man they say fatally shot his father, brother and two other people during a 12-hour rampage across Los Angeles’ sprawling San Fernando Valley, they were still struggling to answer a key question: What set him off?

Police who spent hours pursuing Gerry Dean Zaragoza from one end of the valley to the other took him into custody Thursday afternoon not far from where the rampage had begun before dawn.

He was captured by plainclothes officers surveilling the area.

Television footage showed Zaragoza sitting in a wheelchair and appearing alert as he was loaded into an ambulance.

