Flames burn at an intersection in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. An explosion on a gas line has set at least one San Francisco building on fire and is sending huge plumes of fire and smoke into the air, prompting evacuations of nearby buildings. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on an explosion and fire in San Francisco (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

The San Francisco Fire Department says five workers have been found safe after a gas explosion and fire and that no injuries have been reported.

Three-story flames in a neighborhood could be seen leaping into the air Wednesday in television images.

Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White says workers installing fiber-optic wires at a business cut a natural gas line. She says Pacific Gas & Electric has responded to try to stop the flow of gas.

___

2:10 p.m.

The San Francisco Fire Department says five workers are missing following an explosion and fire on a gas line in the city’s Richmond neighborhood.

Three-story flames could be seen leaping into the air in television images. Police spokesman Robert Rueca says the fire was reported around 1:10 p.m.

KPIX-TV reported that the fire started at a construction site.

San Francisco police have closed off neighboring streets.

___

2 p.m.

An explosion on a gas line has set at least one San Francisco building on fire and is sending huge plumes of fire and smoke into the air, prompting evacuations of nearby buildings.

Three-story flames could be seen leaping into the air in television images. Police spokesman Robert Rueca says the fire was reported around 1:10 p.m. and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

KPIX-TV reported that the fire started at a construction site.

San Francisco police have asked people in nearby buildings to evacuate and have closed neighboring streets in the Richmond District.

Augustine Ruiz, a spokesman for the United States Postal Service, says a post office nearby was evacuated. He says the fire did not originate from the post office.

