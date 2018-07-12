Judge Patti Englander Henning speaks during a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to determine whether a report about Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, prepared by the Broward County School District, will be released. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) (Associated Press)

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Latest on a commission investigating the February massacre at a Florida high school (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

The sheriff overseeing an investigation into the Florida school massacre is defending a much-criticized law enforcement official who oversaw the initial response.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Thursday that Broward County sheriff’s Capt. Jan Jordan’s response was crippled by the county’s radio system. The system became overwhelmed as dozens of first responders broadcast information and it started blocking new transmissions.

Jordan was the regional commander overseeing Parkland, the city where Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is located. Some have criticized Jordan for not quickly taking charge of the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead and for not immediately ordering deputies to charge into the building to kill the gunman.

But Gualtieri said Jordan “couldn’t communicate.”

Gualtieri is chair of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission. It is finishing a monthly three-day meeting Thursday with a discussion of the state’s gun and mental health laws.

Midnight

Quirks in a Florida city’s 911 system hampered law enforcement’s response to February’s mass shooting at a high school.

That’s the position of Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, chair of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission that is investigating the shooting that left 17 dead.

Parkland gets police service from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and fire from the neighboring city of Coral Springs. Cellular 911 calls from Parkland go to Coral Springs. Those that are for police are transferred to Broward County’s 911 center. Almost all calls from Stoneman Douglas were from cellphones, which had to be transferred, adding about 30 seconds before each one reached a dispatcher.

The commission will finish a three-day monthly meeting Thursday with a discussion of Florida’s mental health and gun laws.

