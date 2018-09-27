NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Latest on a Nashville police officer charged in the shooting death of a black man. (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The attorney for a Nashville police officer who fatally shot a fleeing man says his client was following the law and his training.

At a news conference Thursday, attorney David Raybin said he plans to vigorously defend officer Andrew Delke against the criminal homicide charge that he faces. Raybin said he wants the case to go to a jury.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk secured a warrant Thursday charging Delke in the death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick.

Raybin said Delke is out on a $25,000 bail, adding that the officer appreciates support from fellow officers and the community and is looking forward to being vindicated.

Raybin suggested that there may be additional video footage of the incident.

___

4:15 p.m.

A newly released affidavit says a Nashville police officer who shot a fleeing man had been pursuing a car that he mistook for another, and wasn’t sure the man he killed was connected to either vehicle.

The affidavit was released Thursday by court officials the case of officer Andrew Delke. Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk secured a warrant Thursday charging Delke with criminal homicide in the death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick. Surveillance footage appeared to show Delke chasing Hambrick and opening fire as the man fled from the officer in July.

The court document says incident began when Delke tailed a white sedan while looking for stolen vehicles and known juvenile offenders, though he found the car wasn’t stolen. It says he “continued to follow to see if he could develop a reason to stop the Impala,” in which he never saw the driver or determined how many people were inside.

___

2 p.m.

A prosecutor is seeking to charge a white Tennessee police officer with homicide after surveillance footage appeared to show him chasing a black man and opening fire as the man fled from the officer.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk says he requested a warrant Thursday to charge officer Andrew Delke in 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick’s death. The Tennessean reports that a General Sessions judge found probable cause and signed Delke’s arrest warrant Thursday after a magistrate judge ruled earlier Thursday that there wasn’t enough evidence.

Surveillance video shows the 25-year-old officer chased and shot Hambrick in July as Hambrick ran away. Authorities say it began with a traffic stop and Hambrick had a gun.

Funk says charging by warrant lets the case be presented in open court as transparently as possible.

