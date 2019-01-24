FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019, file photo, Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner Jonathan Quick, second from right, speaks with Revenue Commissioner Bruce Tangeman, right, before the start of a cabinet meeting at the state Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Quick, a member of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s cabinet, has been accused of lying about his business background that he had an ownership interest in Anthem Coffee and Tea and Elements Frozen Yogurt. Meanwhile, Art Chance, in Quick’s department faces scrutiny for racially charged and misogynistic social media comments. (Becky Bohrer, File/Associated Press)

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on a Cabinet appointee of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is standing behind one of his Cabinet members accused of lying about his business background after the nominee on Thursday clarified information he gave at a state Senate hearing.

A Dunleavy spokesman says the administration looks forward to legislative confirmation of Administration Commissioner Jonathan Quick.

Quick says he misspoke Tuesday during the hearing when he was asked when he sold his interest in Seattle-area coffee and frozen yogurt businesses. He replied he believed it was in 2014.

He told senators in a letter Thursday he should have clarified that he parted ways with the company and it happened in 2012.

Quick says he had entered into a verbal equity-stake venture that didn’t materialize into a written agreement, leading to his departure.

An owner of the Washington state businesses, Janie Reynolds, had disputed Quick’s characterization of his work and said he never had an ownership stake.

___

2:35 p.m.

Alaska Senate Democrats stopped short of calling for the resignation of a member of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Cabinet who has been accused of lying about his business background.

But Sen. Bill Wielechowski says if Administration Commissioner Jonathan Quick were any other state employee, he would probably be fired.

A Seattle-area coffee chain owner disputed Quick’s statements that he had sold an ownership stake in Anthem Coffee and Tea and Elements Frozen Yogurt. In a letter to senators, Janie Reynolds said only she and her husband have had ownership.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich says online comments by a new hire in the commissioner’s department are disqualifying. Art Chance faces scrutiny for comments about minorities and women.

___

12:10 p.m.

A member of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s cabinet has been accused of lying about his business background while a new hire in the commissioner’s department faces scrutiny for racially charged and misogynistic social media comments.

A Seattle-area coffee chain owner disputes Administration Commissioner Jonathan Quick’s statements to senators that he had sold an ownership stake in Anthem Coffee and Tea and Elements Frozen Yogurt. In a letter, Janie Reynolds says only she and her husband have had ownership.

Meanwhile, Art Chance faces scrutiny for Facebook comments about minorities and women, including Democratic presidential hopeful California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Chance posted Tuesday that he had accepted a policy post within the department. The state online employee directory didn’t list him Thursday.

Messages seeking comment were left with a Dunleavy spokesman, Quick and Chance.

