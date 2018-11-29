CHICAGO — The Latest on federal agents executing search warrants at the City Hall office of a powerful Chicago alderman (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

3:40 p.m.

The Chicago Tribune says federal agents executed search warrants at the City Hall office of a powerful Chicago alderman.

An unidentified law enforcement source told the Chicago Tribune agents arrive at Ed Burke’s aldermanic office Thursday morning, told staff to leave and pulled brown paper across its glass doors blocking the view. Media photographs showed similar paper across the door of Burke’s Southwest Side ward office. There were no arrests.

U.S. attorney’s office spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick and FBI Chicago spokeswoman Janine Wheeler told The Associated Press the FBI was “executing search warrants at multiple locations” in Chicago. They declined further comment.

The 74-year-old Democrat chairs the City Council’s finance committee. He’s also a partner at a property-tax law firm.

A message left at Burke’s ward office wasn’t returned. There was no answer at his City Hall office. His law office declined comment.

