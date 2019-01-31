FILE - In this March 3, 2015 file photo, federal agents enter an upscale apartment complex where authorities say a birth tourism business charged pregnant women $50,000 for lodging, food and transportation, in Irvine, Calif. On Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, authorities announced they have charged 20 people in an unprecedented crackdown on businesses that helped hundreds of Chinese women travel to the United States to give birth to American citizen children. (Jae C. Hong, File/Associated Press)

SANTA ANA, Calif. — The Latest on the federal charges related to Chinese birth tourism schemes (all times local):

12:13 p.m.

Three people charged with running schemes to bring Chinese women to the United States to give birth to babies who automatically hold American citizenship are due in court.

Dongyuan Li, Jing Dong and Michael Wei Yueh Liu are scheduled to appear in federal court in Santa Ana on Thursday.

Messages were left for Li and Dong’s attorneys. No attorney was immediately listed for Liu on the court’s website.

Authorities say all three were arrested Thursday in a crackdown on so-called birth tourism schemes aimed at bringing pregnant travelers to the United States to deliver their babies so the children will automatically have American citizenship. The charges include conspiracy and wire fraud.

Federal authorities raided the businesses in 2015.

___

11:40 a.m.

Twenty people have been charged in the largest-ever crackdown on businesses that help Chinese women travel to the United States to give birth to babies who automatically became American citizens.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Los Angeles says three people were arrested Thursday on charges including conspiracy, visa fraud and money laundering. More than a dozen others have also been charged in cases stemming from three so-called birth tourism businesses.

Authorities say it’s the first time the U.S. has criminally prosecuted birth tourism operators.

The businesses allegedly billed Chinese women thousands of dollars to travel to California to deliver their babies so the children automatically obtained U.S. citizenship. Authorities say the women hid their pregnancies and lie about details of their trips.

Federal agents raided the businesses in 2015.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.