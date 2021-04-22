The funeral Thursday comes just two days after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, a Black man whose killing set off waves of protests for racial justice across the United States and around the world.

The fatal shooting of Wright on April 11 sparked days of protests in Brooklyn Center.

The police officer who shot Wright, 26-year-veteran Kim Potter, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. The city’s police chief said it appeared from the officer’s body camera video that she had intended to fire a Taser at Wright, but mistakenly fired her pistol.

12:02 p.m.

The Rev. Al Sharpton and the family of Daunte Wright have arrived at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis for Wright’s funeral.

The young man Black man was killed last week by a police officer during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.

Sharpton, a well-known civil rights leader, also spoke last year at the funeral for George Floyd, a Black man killed by a police officer during his arrest in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s death set off protests and unrest across the United States, and around the world.

11:38 a.m.

More than a dozen men from a local security group, many with rifles, sidearms and wearing body armor, are watching over the funeral for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man killed last week in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.

The men’s patches identify them as members of the Minneapolis Freedom Fighters, a group of Black men formed last year to provide security in Minneapolis’ largely Black north side neighborhoods during unrest following the death of George Floyd last year.

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted two days ago of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

11:08 a.m.