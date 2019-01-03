OKLAHOMA CITY — The Latest on a winter storm that has dumped ice and snow on the southern Plains (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Authorities say at least four people have died and a police officer has been injured in collisions on treacherous roads as a winter storm moves through Oklahoma and Texas.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Pittsburg County man died Wednesday evening when his pickup veered out of control on a sleet-slickened road and was struck by a tractor-trailer rig.

The patrol says three more people died in two crashes Thursday. A 76-year-old man died after his vehicle slid out of control and struck a tree in Grady County. A Texas man was killed in a collision on Interstate 35 in southern Oklahoma. And a Texas woman died later at a hospital of injuries she suffered in the crash.

In northeast Oklahoma, a police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while working at the site of a crash on a bridge over Interstate 44 in Tulsa

11:25 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through Friday morning for northern Texas and much of Oklahoma.

