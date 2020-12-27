The building’s commercial power connections were damaged and forced offline after a bomb planted in a recreational vehicle parked nearby detonated Friday morning. Customers lost communications not only in Tennessee but in states including Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia.
The company says power has been has been restored to four of the building’s floors. While three feet of water was pumped out of the building’s basement on Saturday, access to the lower floors is still limited. Elevators, beams and columns and the building’s facade were also damaged.
