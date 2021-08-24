On Sunday, the AP reported that potential Islamic State threats against Americans in Afghanistan are forcing the U.S. military to develop new plans to get evacuees to the airport in Kabul. U.S. Central Command on Monday said an exchange of gunfire at the airport broke out at the north gate of the Kabul Airport. No U.S. or coalition forces were hurt, but one member of the Afghan security forces was killed. The Pentagon said they do not know at the moment if the gunman was a member of the Taliban or ISIS.