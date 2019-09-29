During a bond hearing, prosecutors said that on Sept. 20 Garcia drove his SUV through a Sears entrance into the common area of Woodfield Mall, weaving in and out of kiosks as shoppers ran for cover. No one was struck by the vehicle.

Defense attorney Amil Alkass says Garcia has no criminal history. He also notes his client takes psychiatric medications and is being treated for bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.

Investigators said in a statement that they “believe Garcia acted alone.”

8:10 a.m.

A man accused of driving an SUV through a suburban Chicago shopping mall has been charged with terrorism.

Police in Schaumburg announced the charge early Sunday morning against 22-year-old Javier Garcia, of Palatine, Illinois. Garcia also was charged with felony criminal damage to property. He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday.

Investigators said in a statement that they “believe Garcia acted alone, no motive has been determined.” He was released to police custody on Friday from the AMITA Health Behavioral Institute.

Video of the Sept. 20 incident posted on social media shows shoppers running for safety in the corridors of the Woodfield Mall as the black Chevy Trailblazer plowed through. Garcia was immediately arrested after crashing the vehicle into a clothing store.

