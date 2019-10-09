Two gunmen entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar, Tequila KC early Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 and shot multiple people, killing several of them. The shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the bar near 10th Street and Central Avenue. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP) (Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Latest on the shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar that left four dead and five wounded (all times local):

1 p.m.

A suspect in a weekend Kansas bar shooting that left four dead and five wounded was given probation last year for trafficking contraband while imprisoned for aggravated robbery instead of more time behind bars.

The Kansas City Star reports that the same Leavenworth County, Kansas, judge that allowed Hugo Villanueva-Morales to avoid prison in the case also made news earlier this year when he reduced the sentence of a convicted sex offender because he said the 13- and 14-year-old girls who were victims in the abuse were actually “aggressors.”

Police continue searching for Villanueva-Morales. He and 23-year-old Javier Alatorre are charged with four counts of first-degree murder in Sunday’s shooting at the Tequila KC bar in Kansas City, Kansas. Alatorre was arrested hours after the shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

6:40 a.m.

The hunt continues for a second suspect in a weekend Kansas bar shooting that left four dead and five wounded after officers searched two homes in the area without finding the fugitive.

The Kansas City Star reports that police looked Tuesday for 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales first at a duplex that’s less than 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) away from the Tequila KC bar.

Gunfire erupted at the bar early Sunday about two hours after Villanueva-Morales got into an argument and was forced to leave. Police Officer Jonathon Westbrook says police also searched a second home before determining Villanueva-Morales wasn’t there.

Villanueva-Morales and 23-year-old Javier Alatorre are charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Alatorre was arrested Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say Villanueva-Morales should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

