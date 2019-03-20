DALLAS — The Latest on an Englishman who died in a Texas all-terrain vehicle crash (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The Englishman who died Saturday after a crash at an off-roading event in North Texas had just gotten engaged.

Jeffery Archer says his step-daughter, Abbey Green, said “yes” to Steven Fairbairn’s proposal two weeks ago, after Fairbairn purchased a ring while visiting his family in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Archer says Fairbairn was working at a manufacturing company in Oklahoma and met Green at a restaurant where she worked. They connected after noticing they had similar tattoos.

Archer says staff at a Fort Worth hospital kept Fairbairn on life support until his family could fly in to say goodbye. He says the 25-year-old’s organs were donated after his death.

___

12:55 p.m.

Officials say an Englishman has been killed in a head-on collision at an off-roading event in North Texas.

The Montague County Sheriff’s office says Steven Fairbairn was driving a four-wheeler early Saturday when it collided with another all-terrain vehicle at a Rednecks with Paychecks event in Saint Jo.

Chief Deputy Jack Lawson says Fairbairn was airlifted about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south to a Fort Worth hospital where he died.

The 25-year-old had been staying with his fiancée in Duncan, Oklahoma. Lawson hasn’t provided Fairbairn’s English hometown.

Lawson described the collision as perplexing, saying it happened on a very wide dirt road.

The organizers of Rednecks with Paychecks haven’t responded to a request for comment. Deaths have been reported at its events in previous years.

