In this Friday Sept. 7, 2018 photo, firefighters keep standing guard along I-5 north of the Pollard Flat exit as the Delta Fire flares up in the background near Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif. A roaring wildfire that has shut down a stretch of a major interstate in a rural area near the California-Oregon border has nearly doubled in size. The blaze in California’s Shasta-Trinity National Forest is burning out of control and crews on Saturday are scrambling to prevent it from reaching mountain communities to the north. (Hung T. Vu/The Record Searchlight via AP) (Associated Press)

SHASTA-TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. — The Latest on wildfires in California (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

A California transportation official says motorists should expect delays on a newly reopened stretch of highway that connects Northern California to Oregon.

California Department of Transportation spokeswoman Denise Yergenson says one lane in each direction of Interstate 5 reopened Monday for drivers traveling through the area.

The highway opened six days after a wildfire roaring along the roadway forced its closure.

She says officials have determined that the freeway is safe for travel but potential closures could be ordered at any time because the fire is still burning.

The blaze had chewed 64-square-miles (165-square-kilometers) of timber and brush in and around Shasta-Trinity National Forest. It was 5 percent contained as of Monday.

9:00 a.m.

Officials say a major interstate that connects Northern California to Oregon has reopened six days after a wildfire roaring along the roadway forced its closure.

California Department of Transportation spokeswoman Denise Yergenson says one lane in each direction of Interstate 5 reopened Monday at 8:30 a.m.

She says no vehicles carrying potential flammable materials will be allowed along a 17-mile stretch between Antlers Bridge in Lakehead and Flume Creek Road south of the city of Dunsmuir, California. She says that includes vehicles carrying hay, wood chips, lumber, logs.

The highway that traverses the West Coast from Mexico to Canada and serves as a main artery for commerce had been closed since Wednesday, forcing trucks and other traffic on smaller roads that has added 100 miles (160 kilometers) to their journeys.

