FILE - In this Jan. 6, 20128, file photo, JP Noda stocks cannabis at The Apothecarium shortly before the store opened for its first day of recreational marijuana sales in San Francisco. California cities on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, objected to a proposed change in state rules that they say would allow unchecked home marijuana deliveries in places that have banned local pot sales. (Noah Berger, File/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a state hearing on proposed rule changes for California’s legal marijuana market (all times local):

2 p.m.

The nation’s largest legal marijuana market is struggling.

California cannabis regulators heard a long list of complaints and concerns Tuesday at a Los Angeles hearing, as the state considers changes to rules that govern the pot economy.

They include a flourishing illegal market that is undercutting licensed shops. A shaky supply chain that has customers looking at empty shelves. And testing that some say doesn’t go far enough to find mold and other potential health risks.

The state’s top marijuana regulator, Lori Ajax, said the state remains in a difficult transition period as it attempts to transform what was once a largely illegal market into a multibillion-dollar, regulated economy.

She says, “Unfortunately, there is confusion out there.”

California kicked off broad legal sales on Jan. 1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.