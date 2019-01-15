Traffic is diverted off northbound Interstate 5 in Castaic, Calif., after California’s main north-south artery was closed by snow in the Tejon Pass some 30 miles to the north Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. The first in a series of Pacific storms brought heavy rain to Southern California and snow in the mountains Monday, closing some highways and snarling traffic. Weather forecasters have predicted a series of storms, one after the other, could continue to bring rain and snow into the middle of the week. (Hans Gutknecht/The Orange County Register via AP) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a series of Southern California storms (all times local):

9:52 a.m.

Mandatory evacuation orders are going into effect for many areas near Southern California wildfire burn scars as another Pacific storm approaches the rain-soaked region.

The National Weather Service says light-to-moderate rain Tuesday will become heavier with possible thunderstorms later in the day, bringing potential for flash flooding in burn areas.

Evacuation orders issued in advance cover portions of Malibu and Santa Barbara County, where a year ago the community of Montecito was devastated by a deadly debris flow.

Suburban Burbank also plans to put mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders into effect.

A mudslide Monday in the Encino area of Los Angeles has put about a dozen homes at risk.

Caltrans says sections of Highway 1 on the Central Coast are closed due to adverse weather. Major highways through mountain passes north and east of Los Angeles remain open.

___

10:20 p.m.

Many Southern California areas hit by wildfires in recent months are under evacuation orders as Pacific storms threaten to unleash flows of mud, boulders and debris.

Voluntary and mandatory evacuations were ordered through Tuesday morning from Santa Barbara County down to Los Angeles County. Hundreds of homes are affected.

Authorities are afraid that the incoming storm will dump enough rain in a short time to send the bare soil sluicing down on foothill communities. In Santa Barbara County, there also were concerns that roads might become impassable and strand people in the town of Montecito, which a year ago was inundated by a mudslide that killed 23 people.

Storms are expected to douse the area with rain and snow through Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.