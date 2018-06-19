A fan of rap singer XXXTentacion pauses by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising star, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot outside the motorcycle dealership on Monday, June 18, when two armed suspects approached him, authorities said. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) (Associated Press)

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a rising Florida rap star (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Candles, a stuffed teddy bear and a large sympathy card decorate the front porch of the newly-built 5,957-square foot (553-sqare-meter) Florida home of slain rapper-singer XXXTentacion.

Police said the 20-year-old singer, who pronounced his name “Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN,” died Monday evening after being shot outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.

On Tuesday morning, work continued on a nearly-completed 6-foot (2-meter) wall around the property inside a gated community in Parkland.

Family members and friends were in the yard, but declined comment.

Property records show the home sold late last year for $1.4 million and is owned by the singer’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard. The singer had her name tattooed on his chest.

___

12:05 a.m.

Deputies were searching for suspects Tuesday after troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion was fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a luxury electric sportscar.

The 20-year-old rising star, who pronounced his stage name “Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN” and whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. He was shot earlier outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.

Sheriff’s public information officer Keyla Concepcion says XXXTentacion had been at RIVA Motorsports checking out inventory when he was approached by two armed suspects as he prepared to drive off in a black BMW i8 at about 4 p.m.

