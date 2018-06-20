In this May 5, 2014 photo, mourners console each other following funeral services for 14-year-old Endia Martin at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-year-old in what started as a Facebook feud over a boy. Sentencing is scheduled on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in juvenile court for the teen who pleaded guilty in the death of Martin in January. Under the law she faces a mandatory sentence of five years in custody, or until the age of 21. The teen, who is now 18, can be paroled when she turns 19 next month. (Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) (Associated Press)

CHICAGO — The Latest on the sentencing of a Chicago teenager convicted of murder in the shooting of another girl following a Facebook feud over a boy (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

A Chicago teenager who killed another girl during a street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy will be eligible for parole next April.

A Cook County judge on Wednesday sentenced the teen, who pleaded guilty in January to first-degree murder in the April 2014 killing of 14-year-old Endia Martin. She also pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder for wounding the girl she went to fight that day.

The convicted teen was 14 years old when the shooting happened and isn’t being named because she was charged as a juvenile.

She will be expected to complete a mandatory sentence of at least five years in custody and can’t be held beyond her 21st birthday. She has been in custody since her arrest.

The defendant’s uncle was also convicted of first-degree murder because he gave her the gun right before the fight. He was sentenced to 100 years in prison.

