CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The Latest on a Colorado man charged in the death of his missing fiancee:

9:55 a.m.

A Colorado man accused in the death of his missing fiancee has been charged with murder and solicitation to commit murder.

Patrick Frazee learned of the five charges against him during a brief court appearance Monday in Cripple Creek.

A charging document says the 32-year-old Frazee is accused of working to find someone to kill Kelsey Berreth between September and November and causing her death on or around Thanksgiving.

Frazee has said the two met at that time to exchange their 1-year-old daughter.

No other details were provided and the court document laying out the evidence against Frazee remains sealed.

He hasn’t been asked to enter a plea yet and didn’t speak during the hearing.

10:40 p.m.

The Colorado man accused of killing his missing fiancee is due to appear in court Monday.

Patrick Frazee was arrested Dec. 21 on suspicion of murder and solicitation of murder in the death of Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen on Thanksgiving. Investigators haven’t released details about what led to his arrest or how the flight instructor died. However, they have said evidence suggests she was killed at her home in a mountain town near Colorado Springs and that her cellphone was tracked to Idaho three days after Thanksgiving.

They haven’t said whether they have found her body.

Berreth and Frazee have a 1-year-old daughter.

Frazee’s lawyer hasn’t commented on the allegations but has asked that authorities notify him before trying to question Frazee or seeking evidence like DNA samples.

