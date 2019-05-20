ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Latest on the commencement ceremony for a suburban Denver school that was attacked two weeks ago. (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Seniors from a Colorado high school where a student was killed trying to thwart a shooting two weeks ago have graduated.

The Denver Broncos hosted commencement ceremonies for STEM School Highlands Ranch on Monday evening at their training facility in suburban Denver.

Eighteen-year-old Kendrick Castillo was fatally shot as he and two classmates tried to stop one of the two gunmen who attacked the school on May 7. The shooting came during the last week of classes for Castillo and his fellow seniors.

Valedictorian Emma Goodwill said Monday the attack does not define the school and asked her classmates to “love so fully and fundamentally like Kendrick.”

She said Castillo “continued to love and to protect just as he had. Kendrick died as he lived.”

11:30 a.m.

Seniors at a Colorado high school where a student was killed in a shooting two weeks ago are graduating.

The Denver Broncos will host commencement ceremonies for STEM School Highlands Ranch Monday evening at their training facility in suburban Denver.

Eighteen-year-old Kendrick Castillo was fatally shot as he and two other classmates tried to stop one of the two gunmen who attacked the school on May 7. The shooting came during the last week of classes for Castillo and his fellow seniors.

The ceremony won’t be open to the media because organizers want it to be as close to normal as possible. However, school spokesman Chris Arnold says it will include a tribute to Castillo, who was remembered for his selflessness during a memorial service last week.

