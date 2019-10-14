City workers cleaned the statue Sunday as thousands celebrated Italian culture.

Last year, San Francisco voted to replace the Columbus Day holiday with Indigenous Peoples Day to honor Native American people decimated by the arrival of European immigrants.

Officials in Providence, Rhode Island, also report that a Columbus statue was vandalized there.

7:20 a.m.

A statue of Christopher Columbus in Rhode Island has been vandalized on the U.S. holiday named for him.

The statue in Providence was splashed from head to toe with red paint Monday, and a sign reading “Stop celebrating genocide” was leaned against the pedestal.

The word “genocide” was written in orange paint on the rear of the pedestal.

The statue has been the target of vandals on Columbus Day in the past.

The New World explorer has become a polarizing figure.

Native American advocates have pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Columbus spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

