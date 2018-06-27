People start a protest march against the shooting death of Antwon Rose Jr. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Rose was fatally shot by a police officer seconds after he fled a traffic stop June 19, in the suburb of East Pittsburgh. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Latest on the arrest of a police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man near Pittsburgh (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

A Pennsylvania police officer has turned himself in to face a charge of criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen a week ago.

The attorney for East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld tells Pittsburgh TV station WPXI the officer surrendered Wednesday morning, has been arraigned and faces a July 6 preliminary hearing. The attorney didn’t immediately return a call from the Associated Press.

The district attorney plans a news conference on the case later in the morning but has not yet commented.

Rosfeld, who is white , is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19 in East Pittsburgh.

The officer opened fire after Rose and another teen arrested this week fled when their car was pulled over on suspicion they were involved in a drive-by shooting.

___

8:45 a.m.

A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

The charge against East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld is included in court records obtained by media organizations. It wasn’t known Wednesday if the 30-year-old Penn Hills resident has retained an attorney, and the district attorney’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.

Authorities have said Rose and another teen arrested this week fled after being pulled over on suspicion they were involved in a drive-by shooting. Rose was shot three times, leading to daily protests around Pittsburgh.

Rosfeld has been on administrative leave since the shooting occurred.

___

1:10 a.m.

A Pennsylvania mayor is facing sharp criticism for comments she allegedly made on social media suggesting people protesting the police killing of an unarmed black teenager should be hit with water cannons.

Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi is accused of sharing a video on her personal Facebook page of water cannons being used on protesters elsewhere and writing comments such as “we need one of these” and “bring the hoses.”

Peconi’s posts came during ongoing protests of the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. in East Pittsburgh on June 19. Her Facebook account has since been deleted.

WTAE-TV reports Peconi denied making the posts Monday.

Several city council members have condemned the posts. Councilor Joseph Bia said Peconi should resign.

Arnold is about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

