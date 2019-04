MANDAN, N.D. — The Latest on bodies found at a business in the Bismarck, N.D., suburb of Mandan (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Police investigating “several” bodies found at a North Dakota business are checking nearby surveillance video.

Police in Mandan say the bodies were found Monday morning after they responded to a medical call at a business. They released no other details.

Authorities were gathered outside RJR Maintenance and Management, a property management company.

The company is in a business district about 100 yards back from a busy main road in Mandan known as the Strip. Mandan is a town of about 22,000 adjoining the state capital of Bismarck.

Darin Helbling, a manager at a nearby bowling alley, says police asked to see his business’ surveillance video. Helbling says it showed only a couple of vehicles on the road that separates the businesses since 10 p.m. Sunday.

10:41 a.m.

Police in North Dakota say “several” bodies have been found inside a business in suburban Bismarck.

Officers responded to a medical call at the business Monday morning and found several people dead inside. The Mandan Police Department did not say how many and did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

Morton County referred a request for comment to city police. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirms that it’s helping with the investigation. It hasn’t offered any details.

