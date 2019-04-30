Police authorities search a nearby pond at a scene at an apartment complex Monday, April 29, 2019, in West Chester, Ohio. Several people were found dead at the apartment complex where multiple gunshots were fired, police said Monday. No suspect has been identified. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

CINCINNATI — The Latest on the slayings of four family members in Ohio (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

A coroner has identified the four family members killed in an apartment in a suburban Ohio community and says they all died from gunshot wounds.

Dr. Lisa Mannix didn’t release other details Tuesday on the autopsy results in Butler County.

Members of a nearby Sikh temple say the victims worshipped there. The Indian consulate says it is keeping in close touch with West Chester Township police, family members and the community.

Authorities say they don’t believe the slayings were a hate crime, but haven’t identified any suspects.

The coroner lists the victims as: Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; Amarjit Kaur, 58; Parmjit Kaur, 62, and Hakiakat Singh Pannag, 59. Their relationships weren’t specified.

Divers returned Tuesday to a pond near the apartment as part of a property-wide search for clues.

___

6:37 a.m.

Investigators are sweeping an apartment complex in a suburban community in Ohio seeking clues to learning who killed three women and a man found dead in their home and why.

Divers returned Tuesday to a pond near the apartment home as part of the property-wide search. West Chester Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said there was no new information available Tuesday.

Township police said Monday they were interviewing witnesses and following up on leads. They said they hadn’t identified any suspects.

A man identified as a resident of the apartment called 911 late Sunday, saying he arrived home to find four family members down and bleeding. Neighbors heard multiple gunshots.

Names and other details weren’t released.

Members of a nearby Sikh temple said they believed the victims had worshipped there

