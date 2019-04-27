A construction crane collapsed on Mercer Street near Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle. The Seattle Times tweeted that several vehicles and a building were damaged. (Chelsea Oughton via AP) (Associated Press)

SEATTLE — The Latest on a construction crane collapsed in downtown Seattle (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Authorities say four people have died after a construction crane fell onto a street in downtown Seattle on Saturday.

A spokesman from the Seattle Fire Department tells the Seattle Times that four people were dead by the time firefighters arrived. Others were transported to the hospital.

The crane collapsed on Mercer Street near Interstate 5 shortly before 4 p.m.

All eastbound and westbound lanes were closed, and motorists were told to avoid the area.

With Amazon and other tech companies increasing their hiring in Seattle, the city has dozens of construction cranes building office towers and apartment buildings. As of January there were about 60 construction cranes in Seattle, more than any other American city.

___

4 p.m.

A construction crane collapsed in downtown Seattle on Saturday, and initial reports indicate it damaged several cars.

The crane collapsed on Mercer Street near Interstate 5 shortly before 4 p.m.

No word yet on any injuries.

The Seattle Times tweeted that several vehicles and a building were damaged.

Tweets from the scene showed the crane collapsed on the street, with vehicles stopped in the vicinity.

All eastbound and westbound lanes were closed, and motorists were told to avoid the area.

With Amazon and other tech companies increasing their hiring in Seattle, the city has dozens of construction cranes building office towers and apartment buildings. As of January there were about 60 construction cranes in Seattle, more than any other American city.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.