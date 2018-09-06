DOVER, Del. — The Latest on state-level Delaware primary races (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Kathy McGuiness has won the Democratic nomination for Delaware state auditor, and will face Republican James Spadola in the November general election.

McGuiness, who served as Rehoboth Beach commissioner, won a three-way Democratic primary battle for the party’s endorsement. She bested Dennis Williams and Kathleen Davies.

State Auditor Tom Wagner, one of Delaware’s longest-serving, statewide officeholders, announced in February that he would not seek re-election, citing health concerns.

The Democratic nominee will face Republican Spadola, who was unopposed in the primary, in November.

The state auditor is responsible for doing fiscal audits and evaluating the performance of public programs.

___

9:10 p.m.

Kathleen Jennings, a veteran prosecutor, has won the Democratic primary for Delaware attorney general.

Jennings, who has served both as state prosecutor and chief deputy attorney general — the number two spot in the state Department of Justice — defeated three other candidates in Thursday’s primary.

Jennings advances to face Republican candidate Bernard Pepukayi in the November general election to decide who will replace incumbent Democrat Matt Denn. Denn chose not to seek re-election.

Pepukayi, a longtime Democrat, switched parties and filed to run late last month after former Sussex County prosecutor Peggy Marshall Strong quit the race last week, leaving the GOP without a candidate.

Jennings dominated her primary challengers in fundraising, raising almost $500,000 for her campaign, far more than the combined total of the other three candidates.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.