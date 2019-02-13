Lori Gates, center, a 3rd grade teacher from Park Hill elementary school, shouts with other teachers during a strike rally on the west steps of the state Capitol on the first day of the Denver Public Schools Teacher’s strike, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Denver. More negotiations are set for Tuesday. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) (Associated Press/AP)

DENVER — The Latest on the Denver teachers’ strike (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Denver school administrators and teachers have returned to the bargaining table as they try to end a strike over pay.

Teachers remained on the picket lines for a third day as the negotiations got underway Wednesday morning.

Teachers wearing red filled the negotiating room at Denver’s main library and left gifts of food and drinks for members of the union’s bargaining team. The audience clapped and cheered as the union representatives entered the room.

Initial discussion on Wednesday focused on how teachers can advance in pay based on experience, education and training.

The two sides also disagree on pay increases and bonuses for teachers in high-poverty schools and other schools the district prioritizes. Teachers want lower bonuses to free up money for better overall salaries.

____

9:30 a.m.

Denver teachers are on strike for a third day but teachers and school officials say they are hopeful they can reach a deal to end the walkout.

Negotiations are set to resume Wednesday morning following talks that lasted into the night on Tuesday.

Union president Henry Roman (Ro-MAHN’) and superintendent Susana Cordova say in a statement the proposals both sides exchanged have moved both sides closer together.

Teachers are striking to raise their pay and reduce their reliance on earning bonus pay.

One of the main sticking points is the size of bonuses for teachers in high-poverty schools and other schools the district prioritizes.

____

11 p.m.

Denver teachers are set to extend their strike into a third day after negotiations with district leaders ended Tuesday night without a deal.

Tuesday’s talks came a day after more than half of the city’s teachers walked off the job amid a pay dispute. The negotiations, which are set to resume Wednesday, began with discussions over changing Denver’s pay system to more closely resemble those in other districts that make it easier for teachers to advance in pay based on experience, education and training.

The two sides also disagree on pay increases and bonuses for teachers in high-poverty schools and other schools the district prioritizes. Teachers want lower bonuses to free up money for better overall salaries.

The teachers’ union and district leaders alternated meeting publicly and then took time to discuss proposals in private.

