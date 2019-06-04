In this June 1, 2019, photo, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, right, chats with a voter during a rally for Hancock’s re-election bid in Denver. Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb is chatting with a voter in back. Hancock, who is seeking his third term, is facing a runoff election Tuesday against Jamie Giellis. (James Anderson/Associated Press)

DENVER — The Latest on Denver’s runoff mayoral election (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Denver voters are turning in their ballots in a runoff mayoral election characterized by a feisty debate over the city’s economic and population boom.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is seeking a third term against upstart challenger Jamie Giellis (GILL-lis) in the mail ballot election that wraps up Tuesday.

Hancock touts his experience in managing Denver’s economic boom as a reason why voters should keep him in office.

Giellis says the city needs a mayor who will slow development that would risk displacing the city’s most vulnerable communities.

Hancock and Giellis were the top two vote-getters in a six-way race in May.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.