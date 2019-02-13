SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — The Latest on California’s Dixie School District considering a name change (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

The Dixie School District in the California city of San Rafael has voted against changing its name that some have said is linked to the Confederacy and slavery but agreed to revisit the issue later.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the five-member school board late Tuesday voted no on petitions for 13 possible new names after more than five hours of public testimony from both sides.

A majority of board members said they supported changing the name, but that the process seemed rushed and included too little community input.

The board said it will decide on the process for a name change at its next meeting.

The issue has pitted parents against each other in weeks of testy online exchanges.

Name change supporters say the 150-year-old school district was named on a dare by Confederate sympathizers.

Name change opponents say the 1,700-student district was named for a Miwok Indian woman, Mary Dixie.

___

12:00 a.m.

The Dixie School District in San Rafael is considering whether to change its name after some parents say it’s linked to the Confederacy and slavery.

Hundreds of people packed the school board meeting Tuesday in the San Francisco Bay Area city, which is wealthy and considers itself progressive.

The board could postpone a decision, keep the name or change it to one of 13 proposed alternatives.

The issue has pitted parents against each other in weeks of testy online exchanges. Promoters claim the 150-year-old district was named on a dare by Confederate sympathizers. Opponents say the 1,700-student district was named for a Miwok Indian woman, Mary Dixie.

The board heard hours of public comment but hadn’t reached a decision as of late Tuesday night.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.