DALLAS — The Latest on a deadly shooting in Dallas involving an off-duty police officer (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Dozens of demonstrators marched through the streets of downtown Dallas and briefly blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 to protest a white police officer’s fatal shooting of a black man in his own apartment.

The march, which appeared to be peaceful, began with a rally outside Dallas police headquarters Friday evening. Demonstrators marched to the interstate, where they chanted “Shut it down!” before moving through downtown streets chanting slogans such as “Justice now!” along with the name of Botham Jean, the man shot to death in his apartment on Sept. 6.

No arrests have been reported.

Officer Amber Guyger is charged with manslaughter in the shooting and is free on bond. She has told investigators that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own, which is one floor below Jean’s.

2:30 p.m.

The mother of a man killed in his own apartment by a white Dallas police officer has expressed disgust that reports have surfaced indicating that investigators found a small amount of marijuana in her son’s home.

Allison Jean, the mother of 26-year-old Botham Jean, said Friday that her son’s name was smeared by reports that police found 10.4 grams of marijuana in his apartment.

She also says she wants to see the toxicology report for off-duty officer Amber Guyger, who said she mistook Botham Jean’s apartment for her own and shot him when he didn’t obey her verbal commands.

A family attorney says a police search warrant request shows that investigators were looking for information that would “assassinate” Botham Jean’s character.

2 p.m.

Attorneys for the family of a man who was killed by a Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own are demanding that the officer be fired.

The attorneys for the family of 26-year-old Botham Jean made the demand that Officer Amber Guyger be fired during a news conference on Friday.

One of them, Lee Merritt, said police investigators immediately looked for information that would “assassinate” Jean’s character. He cited a police search warrant request that asked permission to search Jean’s apartment for drugs.

A police affidavit shows that among other items, officers seized 10.4 grams of marijuana and a marijuana grinder from Jean’s apartment.

Guyger has been arrested for manslaughter and is out on bond.

11:35 a.m.

Authorities in North Texas have released a video showing an off-duty white police officer being booked into jail after she was arrested in the slaying of a black neighbor in his apartment.

The video shows Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger in handcuffs and dressed in an orange jail uniform Sunday at the Kaufman County jail. She takes a seat in front of a desk and later leans her head down, bringing her hands to her face.

Guyger has been charged with manslaughter in the Sept. 6 shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean. Guyger told investigators she mistook his apartment for her own and court documents say she believed she had encountered an intruder.

She has been released on bond.

