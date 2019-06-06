FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Latest on School Shooting-Florida (all times local):

A former Florida deputy charged with 11 criminal counts for failing to confront the gunman in the Parkland school massacre has been released from jail after a judge reduced his bail and lifted other restrictions.

Scot Peterson walked out of the Broward County Jail with his attorneys on Thursday after Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer set bond at $39,500, down from the initial amount of $102,000. Peterson said nothing before departing in a car.

Scherer also eliminated a previous requirement that Peterson wear a GPS monitor. His bond is secured by $330,000 in real estate and he will be allowed to go to his home in North Carolina.

The 56-year-old Peterson is charged with child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury stemming from the February 2018 shooting that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. If convicted, he faces a potential maximum prison sentence of nearly 100 years.

Twenty-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of the killings.

