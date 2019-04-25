FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, Nouman Raja listens to testimony during his trial in West Palm Beach, Fla. For the first time in nearly 30 years, a Florida police officer is set to be sentenced to prison for an on-duty fatal shooting. Former Palm Beach Gardens officer Raja faces a minimum of 25 years and could get a life sentence Thursday, April 25, 2019, for the 2015 shooting of 31-year-old Corey Jones. (Lannis Waters/Palm Beach Post via AP, Pool) (Associated Press)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Latest on the sentencing of a former Florida police officer in the fatal shooting of a black motorist:

3 p.m.

A former Florida police officer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a stranded black motorist in 2015.

Judge Joseph Marx sentenced fired Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja on Thursday in the killing of 31-year-old Corey Jones.

Raja was convicted last month of manslaughter and attempted murder in Jones’ death. Marx imposed a sentence of 25 years on each count, to be served concurrently.

The 41-year-old officer was in plain clothes and driving an unmarked van when he confronted Jones, a black drummer whose SUV had broken down as he returned from a late-night performance.

Prosecutors persuaded jurors that Raja never identified himself as a police officer and acted aggressively, causing Jones to pull his legal handgun thinking he was being robbed. The altercation was audio recorded by a tow-truck dispatcher Jones had been talking with.

Raja appeared in shackles and a dark blue jail jumpsuit. The courtroom was packed with supporters of both men and guarded by about 20 sheriff’s deputies.

1:45 p.m.

The victim’s father, Clinton Jones Sr., asked the judge for a life sentence, saying that wasn’t out of hatred but because of the pain caused to Jones’ family.

5 a.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.