FILE - This Jan. 11, 2019, file photo shows flowers at a memorial outside of the Davis Police Department for slain Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona in Davis, Calif. Police officers from across the country are expected at a memorial service on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, for Corona, a 22-year-old rookie who had long dreamed of being an officer, and was slain just weeks into the job after responding to a traffic crash in a Northern California college town. (Rich Pedroncelli, file/Associated Press)

DAVIS, Calif. — The Latest on a memorial service for a rookie police officer in Northern California (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

A program at the memorial service for a California police officer described her as a compassionate, fun-loving 22-year-old whose passion for police work started when she was young.

The program for Friday’s service says Natalie Corona’s love for police work was more than just a career. The Davis police officer was shot and killed Jan. 10 while responding to a traffic call.

The program says Corona was a thrill seeker who went skydiving, loved roller coasters, liked shooting guns and going out with friends and family.

Uniformed officers are arriving for the 11 a.m. service at the University of California, Davis, and taking their seats holding their hats.

___

12:05 a.m.

Officers are gathering to honor a 22-year-old police officer who was shot and killed just weeks into the job while responding to a traffic crash in a Northern California college town.

Friday’s service for Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona will be held at the University of California, Davis.

UC Davis said it expects up to 6,000 officers in addition to family members, friends and members of the public.

Corona was shot and killed on Jan. 10 when she responded alone to the scene of a three-car crash.

Police are still investigating the motive for the attack. The gunman has been identified as a 48-year-old convict who was banned from owning firearms and took his own life after shooting Corona.

