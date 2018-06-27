FILE - In this May 26, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., speaks in Bismarck, N.D. President Donald Trump’s stepped-up campaign tour the week of June 25, 2018, is taking him to North Dakota to help Cramer, a Republican candidate who reluctantly entered the high-stakes Senate race and then questioned the support he has received from the White House. Cramer made it clear he was less than happy with Trump’s friendly treatment of his opponent, Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp. (Charles Rex Arbogast, File/Associated Press)

FARGO, N.D. — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to North Dakota (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Leaders of farm groups and food banks are using President Donald Trump’s visit to North Dakota to protest about trade, ethanol production, nutrition programs and farm bill negotiations.

Dozens of farmers drove tractors and other farm equipment to the rally in West Fargo on Wednesday, just hours before Trump was scheduled to speak at a nearby hockey arena in Fargo.

North Dakota Farmers Union president Mark Watne says his group didn’t want to get in the way of the president’s rally but wanted people to know that Trump’s actions are hurting demand for farm products.

Randy Richards is a farmer in Hope, North Dakota. He said most of his neighbors voted for Trump but are “not getting what they thought” from the president.

___

1 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s stepped-up campaign tour this week is taking him to North Dakota to help a Republican candidate who reluctantly entered a high-stakes Senate race and then questioned the support he has received from the White House.

Rep. Kevin Cramer made it clear he was less than happy with Trump’s friendly treatment of Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp. Cramer recently called White House Chief of Staff John Kelly asking for the campaign to take a new approach.

Cramer says the hubbub was “more about the White House than me,” but some Republicans believe it’s time for Trump to take on Heitkamp.

Heitkamp says she’s curious how Trump will portray her record, which she says has favored many issues the president cares about, like environmental and banking regulations.

