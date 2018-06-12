DENVER — The Latest on an off-duty FBI agent who is charged with an accidental shooting at a Denver bar (all times local):

4 p.m.

An off-duty FBI agent who investigators say accidentally fired a gun that fell while he was dancing at a Denver bar, wounding another patron in the leg, has been charged with second-degree assault.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann charged 29-year-old Chase Bishop on Tuesday after he turned himself in to the sheriff’s department. Booking documents do not indicate if Bishop has hired an attorney.

Police have said Bishop was dancing at the downtown bar on June 2 when the gun fell from his waistband holster onto the floor. The firearm went off when he picked it up, and another customer suffered a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower leg.

Additional charges could be filed based on the results of toxicology tests, which have not yet been received.



This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Chase Bishop. Bishop turned himself in to the Denver Sheriff’s Department Tuesday, June 12, 2018, and is being held for Investigation of 2nd Degree Assault. Police have said Bishop was dancing at a downtown club on June 2 when the gun fell from the agent’s waistband holster onto the floor. The firearm went off when the agent picked it up. (Denver Police Department via AP) (Associated Press)

1:10 p.m.

