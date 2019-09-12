In this Sept. 12, 2018, file photo, Jerry Lundergan, back, father of Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, listens as his attorney, J. Guthrie True, speaks to the media following his first U.S. District Court appearance on campaign finance violations in Lexington, Ky. A monthlong trial neared its conclusion Wednesday for Kentucky Democratic stalwart Jerry Lundergan, who’s accused of breaking federal law by funneling corporate contributions to his daughter’s failed 2014 U.S. Senate campaign against Republican Mitch McConnell. (Charles Bertram/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File) (Associated Press)

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Latest on the trial of Jerry Lundergan, father of Alison Lundergan Grimes (all times local):

3 p.m.

A federal jury in Kentucky has convicted the father of Kentucky’s secretary of state of funneling illegal corporate contributions to his daughter’s failed 2014 challenge of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell.

The jury convicted Democratic stalwart Jerry Lundergan and co-defendant Dale Emmons of all counts after about two hours of deliberation Thursday. The decision caps a monthlong trial in U.S. District Court in Frankfort.

Defense attorney Guthrie True told reporters afterward that Lundergan will appeal. Emmons’ attorney didn’t immediately comment.

Lundergan’s daughter, Alison Lundergan Grimes, was in the courtroom when the verdicts were read. Lundergan remained stoic for the verdict. Some light sobs were heard from people in the courtroom.

Lundergan was convicted of 10 counts and Emmons of six counts. Both face potentially lengthy prison sentences.

___

12:45 p.m.

A jury in Kentucky is deliberating whether the father of Alison Lundergan Grimes broke federal law by funneling corporate contributions into her challenge of Sen. Mitch McConnell.

The case went to the jury Thursday following closing arguments in the monthlong trial.

Prosecutors claim Democratic stalwart Jerry Lundergan schemed to subvert federal election rules to benefit his daughter’s campaign.

Lundergan’s attorney, J. Guthrie True, says prosecutors failed to show any evidence of criminal intent.

Co-defendant Dale Emmons is accused of joining Lundergan in a conspiracy to direct illegal contributions to Grimes’ Senate campaign. Emmons is a veteran Democratic consultant. Both men could face lengthy prison sentences if convicted.

Grimes is in her second term as Kentucky’s secretary of state. She was defeated by McConnell, now the Senate majority leader, in 2014.

