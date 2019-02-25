Church members watch as student pastor Craig Blaylock, left, baptizes Blake Brown, at the First Pentecostal Church in Columbus, Miss., Sunday morning, Feb. 24, 2019. The church, in the background, was destroyed by a tornado Saturday afternoon, but church members opted to go ahead with the baptisms as planned. (Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press)

COLUMBUS, Miss. — The Latest on violent weather and flooding in the Southeast (all times local):

7:25 a.m.

Residents are using boats to reach flooded-out neighborhoods and schools are shut down after days of torrential rains in north Alabama.

The sun was out Monday in most of the Tennessee Valley, but dozens of roads are closed because of flooding. Brick homes stand amid muddy Tennessee River waters in Muscle Shoals.

The National Weather Service says many areas got around 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain last week, and some spots received more than 12 inches (30 centimeters).

The city of Decatur says water levels already have exceeded 100-year levels and could rise another 2 feet (0.6 meters). Schools are closed in at least a half-dozen systems in the region.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency allowing the state to assist with disaster response.

11:10 p.m.

A tornado smashed into a commercial district in the small Mississippi city of Columbus, shattering businesses as severe storms raked the South on a weekend of drenching rains and a rising flood threat.

The tornado that shatttered businesses the east Mississippi city was confirmed on radar, said meteorologist Anna Wolverton with the National Weather Service in Jackson. She told The Associated Press that experts would be headed Sunday to the city of about 23,000 people to gauge the tornado’s intensity.

There were no immediate reports of any deaths or injuries.

Elsewhere around the South, homes, highways, and bridges have been flooded or put out of commission by the heavy rains. News outlets report that water rescues have been performed in some Middle Tennessee counties. Flash flood warnings and watches remained in place throughout the South.

