Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, smiles as she listens to a patron while visiting a coffee shop on Main Street in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Gillibrand visited New Hampshire as she explores a 2020 run for president. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

The Latest on Democratic presidential candidates on the campaign trail(all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California is in Charleston, South Carolina, making her second trip to the state since announcing her 2020 presidential campaign.

Ahead of a North Charleston town hall on Friday, Harris visited Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ for lunch, where she ordered whole hog, collard greens and cornbread.

Speaking to reporters after lunch, Harris said she will vote in favor of the Green New Deal, Democrats’ plan to combat climate change. Harris says that the underlying principles behind the plan are “sound and important” and that President Donald Trump is engaged in “science fiction instead of science fact.”

While in South Carolina, Harris said she earlier visited the church known as Mother Emmanuel, where nine black members were fatally shot during a 2015 Bible study session.

___

12:50 p.m.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is calling President Donald Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border “inappropriate” and says Trump manufactured a crisis to justify the move.

Gillibrand, a Democratic presidential candidate, said during a visit to New Hampshire that the only national emergency “is the humanitarian crisis that President Trump has created at our border from separating family from children and treating people who need our help inhumanely.”

Trump declared a national emergency on Friday that allows him to bypass Congress and use billions of dollars from other agencies to build the wall. Congress approved far less money than Trump had sought, and the move drew bipartisan criticism on Capitol Hill.

Gillibrand visited a coffee shop in downtown Concord before stopping to listen to a homeless man, Kevin Clark, play a song by Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens), “Father and Son.” She praised his singing and gave him a hug before heading off to a consignment shop, where she bought a vase and a small plate.

___

11:35 a.m.

Several Democratic presidential candidates are spending the long holiday weekend on the campaign trail.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Kamala Harris are visiting early voting states on Friday that will be critical to securing the Democratic nomination next year.

Gillibrand is in New Hampshire to participate in a walking tour of downtown Concord before visiting businesses in Dover and meeting members of the LGBT community in Somersworth. New Hampshire is home to the nation’s first presidential primary.

Harris is in South Carolina, where she’ll hold a town hall in North Charleston. The South Carolina primary is the nation’s first-in-the-South contest and is a crucial test of African-American support.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.