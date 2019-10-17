Factory-level officials from the United Auto Workers union voted to recommend the agreement to members at a daylong meeting in Detroit Thursday. But they also voted not to return to factories unless members approve the deal.

5:07 p.m.

Striking General Motors workers will stay on the picket lines for several more days until they vote on a tentative contract agreement with the company.

Factory-level officials from the United Auto Workers union voted to recommend the agreement to members at a daylong meeting in Detroit Thursday. But they also voted not to return to factories unless members approve the deal.

About 49,000 workers have been on strike for more than a month, paralyzing GM’s U.S. factories and costing the company an estimated $2 billion.

12:47 p.m.

A tentative four-year contract with striking General Motors gives workers a mix of pay raises, lump sum payments and an $11,000 signing bonus.

In return, the contract allows GM to proceed with factory closures in Lordstown, Ohio, Warren, Michigan, and near Baltimore.

Details were posted Thursday on the union website as factory level union officials met to decide if they’ll approve the deal.

No decision has been made.

Workers went on strike Sept. 16, crippling the company’s U.S. production and costing it an estimated $2 billion.

