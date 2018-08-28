FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, a Puerto Rican national flag is mounted on debris of a damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in the seaside slum La Perla, San Juan, Puerto Rico. An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico’s government estimates that nearly 3,000 people died as a result of Hurricane Maria. The findings issued Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, by the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University contrast sharply with the official death toll of 64. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Latest on the death toll from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello is raising Puerto Rico’s official toll from Hurricane Maria from 64 to 2,975 in response to a new, government-commissioned study finding deaths from the storm were severely undercounted.

He’s also creating a commission to implement recommendations in the new report, and creating a registry of the people expected to be most vulnerable in a future storm, such as the elderly, bedridden or kidney-dialysis patients.

The new estimate of 2,975 dead in the six months after Maria devastated the island in September 2017 was made by researchers with the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University. It was released Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.