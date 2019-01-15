In this image made from a pool video by KSTP-TV, Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, who is accused of abducting 13-year-old Jayme Closs and holding her captive for three months, makes his initial court appearance Monday, Jan 14, 2019, via video feed from the Barron County jail during his bond hearing in Barron, Wis. Judge James Babler set his bail at $5 million. (KSTP-TV via AP, Pool) (Associated Press)

BARRON, Wis. — The Latest on the kidnapping of 13-year-old Jayme Closs (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The grandfather of a 21-year-old Wisconsin man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents during a home invasion says his grandson was “quiet and shy.”

Jim Moyer told ABC News on Tuesday that his grandson, Jake Thomas Patterson, is a “nice boy, polite” who often “backed off from crowds.”

Moyer says “Computer games were more of a priority than social interaction” for Patterson. The grandfather says Patterson’s family is “absolutely heartbroken.”

Patterson was charged Monday with two counts of intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and one count of armed burglary. Prosecutors say more charges could come later.

___

5:50 p.m.

Authorities are deciding what to do with a $50,000 reward for information about 13-year-old Jayme Closs, the Wisconsin girl who was found alive nearly three months after authorities say she was abducted from her home and her parents killed by an intruder.

Milwaukee FBI spokesman Leonard Peace said Tuesday that the reward remains under review. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the reward is being discussed with the FBI and will be determined later.

The FBI offered a $25,000 reward on Oct. 24 for information about Jayme’s whereabouts. The Jennie-O Turkey Store, where James and Denise Closs worked, later doubled the amount to $50,000.

Jayme was discovered Thursday by a woman walking her dog near the small northwestern Wisconsin town of Gordon, 60 miles (100 kilometers) away from her hometown of Barron. The woman, Jeanne Nutter, took Jayme to the home of Peter and Kristin Kasinskas, who called 911.

Peter Kasinskas told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the couple does not want the reward. He says if anyone gets it, Jayme should because “She got herself out.”

Authorities arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in her abduction and her parents’ deaths.

___

12:45 p.m.

The man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents has been transferred to a different jail.

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson had been held in the Barron County Jail since his arrest Thursday. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says he moved Patterson to adjoining Polk County Monday night.

Fitzgerald confirmed that one of Jayme’s relatives works at the Barron County facility, but he called the transfer an “administrative decision” and said no one threatened Patterson. He says Patterson will be jailed in Barron County for court appearances.

Investigators believe Patterson broke into Jayme’s home near Barron in October, killed her parents and abducted her, then hid her for nearly three months in a cabin in remote Douglas County. Jayme escaped on Thursday. Deputies arrested Patterson minutes later.

___

11:30 p.m.

A new criminal complaint offers the most detailed accounting yet of how 13-year-old Jayme Closs was abducted from her Wisconsin home and held captive for three months after an intruder killed both of her parents.

The man charged in the case, Jake Thomas Patterson, is accused of hiding her in a 2½-foot space under his bed for hours at a time, warning her that if she tried to flee “bad things would happen.”

The complaint filed Monday says Patterson kept Jayme trapped in his remote cabin. Finally last week, she mustered up the courage to escape. Police say she fled the cabin and found a neighbor who called 911.

Patterson was arrested minutes later and charged on Monday. The complaint says he did not know Jayme but saw her get on a school bus one day and decided he would take her. His motivation remains unknown.

