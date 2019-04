A makeshift memorial grows Monday, April 22, 2019 outside the Dole Avenue home of Andrew “AJ” Freund, age 5, in Crystal Lake, Ill. Police and the FBI continue their investigation into the missing boy. (Paul Valade/Daily Herald via AP) (Associated Press)

CHICAGO — The Latest on the missing suburban Chicago 5-year-old boy (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

A custody hearing involving the brother of a missing suburban Chicago boy and their parents has been continued.

JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr., the parents of missing 5-year-old Andrew “AJ” Freund, appeared Tuesday in McHenry County Circuit Court. They are seeking custody of their 4-year-old son, Parker. He was taken into custody by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services on Thursday after Andrew was reported missing by his parents.

A new attorney is expected to be appointed to the 4-year-old on Wednesday after a conflict of interest was found with the boy’s current lawyer Tuesday.

The judge may determine who should have custody of the child on Monday.

Cunningham’s attorney, George Kililis, said Tuesday that the state made numerous allegations in its petition that “requires a lot of work for us.” He wouldn’t comment further.

___

3:15 p.m.

Police reports indicate the 5-year-old boy who went missing from a suburban Chicago home had been living in squalor as recently as December when an officer dispatched to the scene said the “smell of feces” in a bedroom where children slept was overwhelming and that there was “dog feces and urine” throughout the home.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Crystal Lake Police Department released more than 60 pages of reports regarding several police visits to the home from which Andrew “AJ” Freund was reported missing last Thursday. The reports that were released in response to a Freedom of Information request are heavily redacted but the officers write that the house is “cluttered, dirty and in disrepair.”

In one case, police called for state child welfare workers after an officer notices a large bruise on the body of one of the children but the children were not removed from the home after the case worker is unable to determine what caused the bruise.

Police on Tuesday continue the search for the boy. They have said the boy’s mother has not cooperated with investigators.

___

12:15 p.m.

Police have released a recording of the 911 call a suburban Chicago man made when he discovered his 5-year-old son was missing.

In the call made last Thursday, Andrew Freund Sr. tells a dispatcher that he arrived home from a doctor’s appointment to discover his son, Andrew “AJ” Freund, is gone. He says he searched the Crystal Lake house, garage, a park, and other locations but can’t find him. Police released the recording Tuesday.

Crystal Lake police meanwhile announced they are still searching a nearby park and using sonar equipment to search ponds in the area. Police have asked neighbors for surveillance video in the hunt for clues about the boy’s disappearance.

Police say they boy’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, is refusing to cooperate with detectives.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.