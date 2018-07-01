BOISE, Idaho — The Latest on a mass stabbing at an Idaho apartment complex (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.

Nine people were injured in the Saturday night attack, including six children. Police say four of the victims have life-threatening injuries, but all were still alive Sunday morning.

Thirty-year-old Timmy Kinner is facing nine counts of aggravated battery and six counts of injury to a child.

The Boise Police Department said in a prepared statement that they believe Kinner, from Los Angeles, was a temporary resident of the apartment complex but had been asked to leave on Friday. The complex houses many resettled refugee families, but Kinner is not a refugee. Police said they do not yet have an exact motive for the attack.

11:00 p.m. SATURDAY

Idaho police say nine people are hospitalized and one man is in custody after a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex that is home to many refugee families.

The police did not yet have a suspected motive for the Saturday night attack but said a 30-year-old man was in custody.

All nine victims were found inside the apartment complex and in the parking lot, and included some refugees who live in the complex. Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said Saturday night that there are no fatalities but some victims have life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they did not yet know if the suspect was connected to the victims in any way.

