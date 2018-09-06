This photo shows the Yarrabee Farms, a cattle operation in Brooklyn, Iowa on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Investigators from local, state and federal agencies were at the farm, which employed the suspect charged with killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. (Ryan J. Foley/Associated Press)

BROOKLYN, Iowa — The Latest on law enforcement activity taking place at the Iowa dairy farm that employed the man charged with killing college student Mollie Tibbetts (all times local)

11:20 a.m.

Immigration enforcement agents have visited the Iowa dairy farm that employed and housed the man charged with killing college student Mollie Tibbetts.

Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the county sheriff’s office spent two hours at Yarrabee Farms in Brooklyn, Iowa on Thursday morning.

Yarrabee Farms said in a statement that federal authorities had asked to visit the farm Thursday. The company says agents met with employees and owners. The company says it’s cooperating with investigators. It says it can’t provide additional details because the investigation is ongoing.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation spokesman Mitch Mortvedt said that his agency’s officers were on the scene assisting investigators from the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, who took the lead.

10:25 a.m.

Federal, state and local agents are at the Iowa dairy farm that employed and housed the man charged with killing college student Mollie Tibbetts.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the agents were investigating the cattle farm's employment practices, the slaying of the University of Iowa student, or both.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the agents were investigating the cattle farm’s employment practices, the slaying of the University of Iowa student, or both.

Authorities had no immediate response to inquiries.

The activity comes one day after The Associated Press reported that the suspect in Tibbetts’ death, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, worked at the farm using the name John Budd.

