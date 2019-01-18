This undated photo provided by Iranian state television’s English-language service, Press TV, shows its American-born news anchor Marzieh Hashemi. On Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, Iran’s state-run English-language channel reported that its American anchorwoman detained in the U.S. will appear in court in Washington. Press TV said Marzieh Hashemi’s court appearance is Friday. (Press TV via AP) (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on an Iranian TV anchor detained in the U.S. (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

According to partially unsealed federal court documents, a prominent American-born anchorwoman on Iranian state television who has been jailed in the U.S. has not been accused of any crime.

Marzieh Hashemi has been detained as a material witness, though it’s unclear for which case. She has appeared twice before a U.S. District Court judge, according to an order Friday to partially unseal information about her case.

She was detained by federal agents on Sunday in St. Louis and transported to Washington and has been in custody since then. Officials said she was expected to be released immediately after her testimony is completed, but it’s not clear when that would be.

Federal law allows judges to order witnesses to be detained if the government can prove their testimony has extraordinary value for a criminal case and that they would be a flight risk and unlikely to respond to a subpoena.

2:37 p.m.

The son of an Iranian television anchorwoman who has been jailed in the U.S. says his mother has not yet been released.

Hossein Hashemi said outside federal court Friday that he had hoped that his American-born mother, Marzieh Hashemi, would be released this week, but that looked unlikely.

He said they were under subpoena. He has said she’s been jailed as a material witness, though it’s unclear for which case. She hasn’t been charged with a crime.

Federal officials have not commented about the case.

10:36 a.m.

The son of an American-born anchor for Iran’s state television broadcaster says his mother will appear before a U.S. grand jury.

Hossein Hashemi tells The Associated Press that his mother, Marzieh Hashemi, is being taken to court in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

He has said Marzieh Hashemi was taken into custody by federal agents on Sunday in St. Louis and then was transferred to Washington. He has said she’s been jailed as a material witness, though it’s unclear for which case.

She hasn’t been charged with a crime.

