In this June 25, 2015 file photo, Muslim comedian Dean Obeidallah speaks at a news conference in New York. A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday, June 12, 2019 for the amount of monetary damages Obeidallah can recover against a neo-Nazi website operator who falsely accused him of terrorism. Obeidallah is seeking more than $1 million in damages against The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin, who hasn't responded to Obeidallah's libel lawsuit.

A federal judge has awarded $4.1 million to a Muslim-American radio host who accused a neo-Nazi website operator of falsely accusing him of terrorism.

U.S. District Court Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. had previously agreed to enter a default judgment against The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin and his company.

On Wednesday Sargus ruled in favor of SiriusXM Radio show host Dean Obeidallah (oh-bee-DAHL’-ah) and his request for financial damages and for an injunction ordering the website to take down articles about Obeidallah.

Obeidallah says Anglin falsely labeled him the “mastermind” behind a deadly bombing at a concert in England.

Anglin hasn’t responded to the lawsuit, and his whereabouts are a mystery. His father, Greg Anglin, testified briefly Wednesday but wouldn’t talk about his son.

