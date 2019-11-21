Officer Aaron Cody Smith is on trial for the fatal shooting 58-year-old Greg Gunn in February 2016. The altercation began when Smith stopped Gunn for a stop-and-frisk.

The defense argues Smith had to defend himself because Gunn was grabbing a painter’s pole from a nearby porch.

Prosecutors told jurors the shooting was not justified and called Smith a “bully with a badge.”

AD

A judge says he will give instructions to the jury on Friday morning.

___

10:30 a.m.

AD

A white Alabama police officer charged with murder in the killing of a black man says he’s still remembering new details about the shooting nearly four years later.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports Montgomery police Officer Aaron Cody Smith took the stand Thursday to testify about the slaying of 58-year-old Greg Gunn in February 2016.

Prosecutors say Smith has given differing accounts of the shooting, including varying on whether the man swung a pole at him before he began shooting.

Smith told his lawyer during testimony that he remembered more and different details once he calmed down from the shooting. He says the episode was “traumatic,” and continues to recall new details today.

Prosecutors earlier played recordings in which Smith is giving differing accounts of the shooting days after it happened.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD